Ruby Riott Talks How Important Her Raw Victory Was, Says She Hopes Liv Morgan Was Proud

WWE star Ruby Riott issued a statement on Twitter earlier today commenting on her Monday Night Raw win over IIconics member Peyton Royce. Riott reveals that the win was her first since November 2019, and that she hopes this kick-starts a new chapter following her return from shoulder surgery.
Monday night was a special night. My match against Peyton Royce might not have been for a title, or even an opportunity at one. But, it was my first singles win since November of 2019. When I came back from my shoulder surgeries, I thought things would be exactly how I left them, but they weren’t. Things changed…people changed and I didn’t know how to handle it, but the fire that was lit after Peyton disrespected Liv Morgan, was one that I needed to shake the guilt and the defeat that I’ve felt for months. Even if it was only for a few minutes. Liv, if you watched on Monday, I hope you were proud. And Peyton, from now on, keep her name outta your mouth.
— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) July 22, 2020
