Tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite featured Ruby Soho battling Nyla Rose in a semifinals matchup of the TBS title tournament, where the winner will be crowned the first ever TBS champion.

After a wild back and forth Soho managed to pick up the victory after nailing Rose with her No Future enziguri. She will face either Jade Cargill or Thunder Rosa in the tournament finals. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@NylaRoseBeast's strategy did not work against @realrubysoho this time! TBS Tournament Semis is LIVE NOW! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash pic.twitter.com/LrlqoetCy5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021

Flying knee drop from @NylaRoseBeast but it was NOT ENOUGH! TBS Tournament Semis is LIVE NOW! Tune into the #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash pic.twitter.com/CGQ6HqxQcA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2021

Following along with our full Dynamite coverage here.