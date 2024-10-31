Congratulations are in order for a AEW couple.
Angelo Parker surfaced on social media on Thursday to announce that he and his wife, fellow AEW star Ruby Soho, welcomed their first daughter to the world today.
“The perfect Halloween,” Parker wrote. “Welcome to the world, Evie.”
Parker added, “P.S. Your mom, Ruby Soho is a total badass!”
