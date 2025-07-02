Ruby Soho had a big second-half of 2024 and an even bigger first-half of 2025.

Even if none of it involved anything AEW-related.

The women’s wrestling veteran has been on the sidelines from All Elite Wrestling since she and Angelo Parker announced during the now defunct AEW Rampage show on April 20, 2024 that they are expecting their first child together.

One month later, in May of 2024, Soho and Parker tied the knot, getting married before taking a honeymoon together in the Florida Keys.

Since then, things have been relatively quiet on the Soho-front, at least in terms of any newsworthy happenings in her personal or professional life.

Until now.

This week, Soho surfaced on social media with a photo of herself in a pro wrestling ring in a gym with her friend, Zoey Skye, and her young baby. The caption to the photo confirmed what the picture itself appears to suggest, which is that she is now officially back in training in preparations for her long-awaited return to AEW competition.

“Thank you to my girl Zoey Skye for driving so far to roll around with my rusty ass,” Soho wrote as the caption on the photo, which she shared via her official Instagram Stories.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the highly-anticipated AEW return of Ruby Soho continues to surface.