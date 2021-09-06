The Women’s Casino Battle Royale did take place on the main card for the AEW All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena.

Those in the match included Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, Kilynn King, Lelya Hirsch, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Anna Jay, Riho, and Skye Blue.

Former WWE star Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) made her promotional debut in the match as the joker. She was let go by WWE due to budget cuts earlier this year. Soho made it to the final two with Rosa and won it.