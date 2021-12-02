Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho facing off in a quarterfinals matchup of the TBS championship tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth Soho picked up the victory after catching Statlander in a victory roll pin. Statlander did have the advantage due to a first round bye. She will go on to face Nyla Rose, who defeated Hikaru Shida to advance herself, in the semifinals. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.