AEW superstar Ruby Soho recently spoke with the New York Post to hype this evening’s Dynamite debut on TBS, where Soho will take on the undefeated Jade Cargill in the tournament finals to determine the first ever TBS champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Her thoughts on the Big Swole controversy with AEW:

I can only speak from my personal perspective. My personal perspective and my experience has showed me with Tony (Khan), Tony giving me a lot of creative freedom to be able to be the exact person that I want to be and to represent myself the exact way that I want to be represented. That’s really all I can speak to and that’s the experience that I have is having my creative freedom that I was not granted before and to be trusted. I’m grateful for that and that’s something as a performer that I do not take for granted by any means.

How proud she is of Liv Morgan:

I couldn’t possibly be more proud of that girl. I’m going to get emotional if I start talking about it. She was kind of put into a position where she is now on her own when she always had one of us next to her to kind of guide her. She has taken that ball and run with it so fast, nobody can see her because she is thriving right now. She is coming into her own. She is finding herself. She‘s finding her voice and her in-ring ability is at the top of its game. I told her that after her match. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be able to watch and be able to say I was a small part of her journey to see where she’s at now because she’s a star.

Talks living on a farm:

I tell a lot of people often I want you to picture that exact opposite of the lifestyle that you think I would live and that’s the lifestyle that I live. It was a pretty easy decision. I moved here in I believe February, probably closer to March of last year. I am godmother to Sarah’s son, Cash, and she asked me to be as much as part of his life as possible. I love that little boy to death and she is one of my best friends, so it was an easy choice and I was able to find this farm in the middle of nowhere and I was able to get horses and I have a place for my dogs to run around. I honestly have found this peace out here. When I’m at work, it’s go, go, go. It’s people all the time pulling me in different directions and then coming home it’s just this sense of calm that I think that I needed not just for myself, but my mental health as well.

What she does to find peace: