Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott in WWE, made her AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view event. She has signed with the promotion after being let go by WWE due to budget cuts. She spoke with Sports Illustrated. Here are the highlights:

Her debut:

“My heart was beating all the way up in my neck,” says Soho, who won the Casino Battle Royale, immediately cementing her place in AEW. “Up until All Out, I didn’t know that was possible.” “I fell back in love with professional wrestling at that moment,” Soho says. “I was elated. These people accepted me. They understand me; they understood my journey. That gave me a fire I haven’t felt in a long time. These people were ready to see me thrive, and there is no better stage to do that than in AEW.”

Feeling like this is the next chapter in her career: