AEW star Ruby Soho recently spoke with the Miami Herald about her time in the promotion thus far, and how she feels about AEW President, Tony Khan, The finalist for the TBS title tournament later adds that AEW has an underground indie vibe, one that is infectious in the locker room. Highlights are below.

How AEW has an indie wrestling vibe to it:

“I have said before that AEW kind of has a very independent wrestling like underground vibe to it. It’s different than anything that I’ve ever been a part of. The energy within it is definitely kind of an indie wrestling vibe just because we’re all working together as a team to put together this amazing product. And we’re all just a bunch of misfits putting together this incredible show that are brought together by the love of wrestling.”

How there is something special about AEW:

“There’s something very special about the place, about the energy that’s in the locker room. Like I said, we’re all just trying to prove that there’s something different out there in the world of professional wrestling and that’s what we’re delivering. So, it is an energy that is intoxicating and motivating. Then on top of that our boss, Tony Khan is probably the best hype man anybody could ask for. He’s just so excited about wrestling and so excited about his product and passionate about it. That energy is infectious throughout the rest of the locker room.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)