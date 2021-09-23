AEW star Ruby Soho recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb is on her list of opponents she wants to face in the promotion. Hear why in the highlights below.

Hopes for a future showdown with Serena Deeb:

“There’s a bunch of them that kind of slipped through my fingers on the indies that I feel like I’ve wanted to work with for quite some time. The one that comes to mind first and foremost is Serena Deeb. Serena, I’ve been like a step behind her a lot through our careers like she made it to SHIMMER, and then when she left SHIMMER, I was there. Then she went to OVW. Like, she left [and] I was there. Then, WWE. Now at AEW, so I’ve just been right behind her. Yeah, and I’m a huge fan of her. I think she’s incredible. So, she’s definitely one of them.”

On other talents in AEW she wants to work with:

“I think that Diamante is amazing. Big Swole is amazing. I’ve wanted to work with Nyla Rose for a long time, but she’s impressive as all hell. So like there’s that’s the thing is like I just I’m so excited at the possibilities of all the girls that I get to face and all the different kinds of fight that they’re going to bring out in me.”

