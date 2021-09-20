During her interview with Digital Spy, Ruby Soho spoke on how grateful she was that Rancid allowed her to use their song for her AEW debut. Here’s what she had to say:

I told him, ‘You guys made that moment that much more special to me.’ My love for punk and my love for pro wrestling came together in that moment. This is everything that has built me and who I am and it came together that night and it was because of [Lars] bestowing this amazing gift on me, being able to use the name and the song. ‘I was like, ‘You helped make that moment that much more special even more than I could have ever imagined.

Credit: Digital Spy.