During her appearance on Oral Sessions, Ruby Soho spoke on how surprised she was to receive a title shot so quickly and how she’s mentally preparing for her opportunity tonight against Britt Baker. Here’s what she had to say:

This all happened way faster than I ever anticipated. I only got here a couple weeks ago. So I know I have no time to waste, I have to prepare as much as humanly possible. And it’s been a long time since I’ve had that high caliber of a match. I need to prove to myself that I can do it, because it has been such a long time since I’ve had such a high caliber singles match that I can really prove to myself and hopefully everyone else that there was a reason they were all excited to see me. There’s a reason that I have so much more to offer, there’s a reason that I’m here in this moment and this time, and it’s to prove that I still got it. And I hope I can, I honestly hope I can. I’m so nervous, I’m so nervous. But I’m excited.