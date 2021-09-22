During her appearance on Oral Sessions, Ruby Soho spoke on how excited she was to debut at All Out in the manner that she did. Here’s what she had to say:

I thought I knew what nervous was. But it was so much of my own anticipation, having known what I was going to be doing and thinking about it over and over for a few months and everything. Then getting there and meeting everybody or seeing everybody again was awesome, and I was just like ‘okay, this is the first step. I can’t make this up. I can’t.’ I played it over and over again in my head. Any time I listen to the song, I play it in my head and hope that ‘oh man, I hope that this is the reaction that I really want.’ I didn’t expect it, I just hoped for it. When I was at the bottom of the stairs and they started chanting ‘Ruby Soho!’ before I had ever came out, I was looking up and I looked down at every body and I’m about to cry in this moment. Tony (Khan) pops up from the other side of the screen and goes ‘LET’S GO!’

It was the best. I couldn’t believe, first of all, that they were chanting for me, that that’s who they wanted. Secondly they were chanting a name I hadn’t even called myself yet, and that was amazing. I told Giancarlo ‘thank you so much for helping me do those videos, cause that helped the spark of letting people know this is what I wanted to be called.’ Everything had fallen together so perfectly, and then when my music hit and I came out, the reaction on my face is every ounce of genuine, real, authentic. I could not contain how happy I was in that moment. I just wanted to live right there forever, cause I couldn’t believe the reception that I got. I just couldn’t believe it. I was just like ‘wow, these people are excited that I’m here. And I’m so excited to be here. We’re sharing this moment together.’ And then hearing ‘Ruby Soho’ behind me was unbelievable, because I’m like ‘wow, this is my love for punk rock and my love for pro wrestling. Something that’s built who I am as a person coming together for this one perfect moment.’ I came to back afterwards, I was like ‘Tony if you want, I can retire. I can be done after that.’ He was like ‘you’ve got stuff to do!’