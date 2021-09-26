During her appearance on Oral Sessions, Ruby Soho spoke about the nature of her relationship with Vince McMahon. Here’s what she had to say:

We didn’t speak very often. I’d see him after matches and stuff. We didn’t really talk, he was always so busy. He was so busy. I think I spoke to him in his office probably in four years, twice? But I also wasn’t one of those people, and maybe this was my own fault – I wasn’t at his door all the time, and I wasn’t trying to make more of a connection and make more of a relationship….he’s so busy that I, I feel like I’m one of those people that, as an employee, you hired me because you trust me that I know what I’m doing. And I feel like unless I hear that you don’t like something that I’m doing and I need to talk to you so we can address it, I don’t feel like I need to waste your time. And that was one of the things. I don’t want to insult you by wasting your time and being like ‘hey, why am I not booked?’ I understand it’s wrestling, I get it. I was not one of those people that liked to do that unless I had something to talk to him about. And like I said, maybe I needed to be a little bit more forceful about building a relationship with him and just talk to him. But him being so busy, unless I had something important to talk to him about, I didn’t want to waste his time.