Ruby Soho recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider and talked about how she thinks AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan values the roster.

Soho was asked about the vibe in AEW vs. other companies, and how it keeps talents engaged.

“Yeah, no I think one of the things, it’s kind of ingrained in us, I think it’s important to keep us on our toes, you know, in the wrestling industry is that everyone is replaceable,” she responded. “It’s to kind of let us know that, you know, you got to give it your all, to give it 100% every week because we never know what’s going to happen. And you know, I’m a prime example of that. But I think the vibe is different. It’s not necessarily, I don’t go out there and give it all for fear of being replaced.

“I think if you go out there and give it our all because we know we are valued by our company. We’re valued by our boss. He cares about us personally and professionally. And he does see things in a very specific way and he sees potential in all of us. And I think it’s very niche to us as performers, like he knows that the spot may be right for me, but it might not be right for someone else or vice versa. So I think it’s a much more positive motivational tool as opposed to, you know, doing it out of fear.”

Soho is scheduled to wrestle Kris Statlander in the semi-finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament this Friday on AEW Rampage. The winner of that match will advance to the tournament finals at Double Or Nothing on Sunday, to face the winner of tonight’s semi-finals Dynamite match between Britt Baker and Toni Storm.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.