During her appearance on Oral Sessions, Ruby Soho spoke about her run in the WWE and not really having a good feeling for what went wrong. Here’s what she had to say:

I wish I knew. Like I said, it came as a huge shock to me. And there were a lot of ones that I didn’t see coming. I liked my job at the time, I liked it. I didn’t have any problems. I loved the locker room so much. I love the women, especially the Smackdown women’s locker room. That was some of the best times of my life because those women are absolutely incredible people. Liv [Morgan] and I were working our asses off to try to be the most cohesive tag team we possibly could. I have no idea really what I was missing or what didn’t work. Obviously, I fit better somewhere else and I felt that the moment that I came out at All Out. I was like ‘this is where I’m meant to be. This is where I’m supposed to be. AEW, these are my people. This is the place I feel the most at home.’ But like I said, I don’t know. I don’t know what happened. I wish I did. But I didn’t talk to a lot of people there. I tried to, but I didn’t get a lot of feedback while I was there. So I didn’t always know if there was something that I was doing wrong.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Oral Sessions. H/T 411Mania.