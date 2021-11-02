Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo interviewed AEW’s Ruby Soho about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

The announcement of the TBS Women’s Championship:

“I was thrilled, it’s just crazy to me that I’ve been here for such a short period of time and so many milestones have already happened which just shows how quick and fast the growth of this company is happening and how seriously all of us are taking pride in our work and representing AEW. It made me even more proud to be part of the team to kinda make history as one of the first companies to have a title like this one. I think that the importance that has been placed on the tournament itself and how seriously all of us are taking it, the matchups are absolutely amazing. It’s really showing how important this title is to our division as a whole. We all now have something else to fight for and it’s going to create even more amazing matchups that have so much more at stake and now with this being part of history, all of us want to be part of history, so we all want to be the first. Everybody wants to be the first because no one ever forgets the first. So much is at stake and so much is riding on this which is bringing out the absolute most amazing fight that we all have. We’re reaching deep down as much as we can because we want to be the champion and I think it’s really amazing what AEW is doing. It’s making milestones, not only in the company itself but in the women’s industry as well.”

Wanting to win the TBS Women’s Championship: