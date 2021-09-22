During her appearance on Oral Sessions, Ruby Soho spoke on Sarah Logan unexpectedly showing up at All Out to support her. Here’s what she had to say:

Funny story, I got pulled over on the way to the show. So I was fifteen minutes late. I was so excited, I was so excited that I was speeding like a mad woman. I got pulled over, got a ticket. But I’m like freaking out and I’m trying to calm myself down because I’m fifteen minutes late. And I’m texting Sarah at different points going ‘hey girl, I was going to call you, but I’m just trying to stay focused and be calm right now. I’ll text you when I get to the venue.’ And she texts me back and said ‘I’m here for you.’ I’m my head I’m like ‘she’s here for me. That’s so sweet of her.’

I get to the venue, I have a hood on and everyone’s trying to sneak me in and whatever. I’ve got a bag and I’m so flustered because I’m late and I’m excited. And I open the door and she’s the first person I see. And she has Cash with her. I just start bawling and I just like hugged her and I grabbed Cash and I just held him. I was like ‘why are you guys here?’ She said ‘I said I’d be here for you.’ She apparently had it planned for awhile, and she’s terrible at keeping secrets, so she almost spilled it three or four times. But yeah, it was amazing. She’s always been there for all of our milestones in our career. We’ve been together since we first started, so for her to be there just made it all that more special.