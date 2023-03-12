AEW star Ruby Soho recently joined the Grapsody podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included her thoughts on the backlash she, Willow Nightingale, Tay Conti, and Ann Jay received for their bloody street fight from the January 13th episode of Rampage. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On fan reaction to the bloody street fight between herself, Willow, Anna Jay, and Tay Conti:

After that match aired, the reaction to it was very interesting to me. At first, I didn’t know how I felt about it. But as time went on, I realized that this is a conversation that needs to be had. Because if blood in general, is just not your thing, I totally get it. I completely understand it. That’s okay. That’s why wrestling is a beautiful melting pot of things, because there’s something out there for everybody. If the fact that I’m a woman and I’m bleeding is the thing that bothers you, but you’re cool with Mox and MJF and whoever bleeding, but it’s just because I’m doing it is the thing that you have a problem with, then it’s a different conversation.

How it creates an interesting conversation about women in the business:

Because at the end of the day, all we want as women wrestlers is to be treated equally, to be treated the same. So I think that it was a very important conversation to be had because there was arguments on both sides and, to me, I feel like it’s straying away from the one thing that we are trying to get away from is that the reason there is women’s wrestling is to give you something to look at. When in reality, obviously, if I’m covered in blood, I’m probably less attractive to most people. If that’s your problem, then sorry to tell you, I’m just gonna keep getting more unattractive. Because my lipstick’s all over my face all the time, my hair looks like I got electrocuted constantly when I’m wrestling. That’s not what I’m out there to be attractive to you. So if that is what you’re watching me for, then stop watching me.

Soho joined forces with Saraya and Toni Storm at AEW Revolution. The group is now known as The Outcasts.