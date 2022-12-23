Ruby Soho believes she has a lot to prove in AEW.

The women’s division star recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss her return after being out for a few months with a broken nose, one she sustained wrestling against Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara on the pre-show of ALL OUT. Soho also plans on putting the focus on herself in 2023, and turning up her game. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she is going to focus on herself over the next year:

I really think this year, it might be cliche to talk about, but I really wanna focus on me. I have spent a lot of my career trying to do my best to help some of the younger girls or girls that I’m teamed up with, and I’ve loved absolutely every second of it. But I’m starting to realize that I really need to get some steam behind myself and focus on myself in order to be able to help more girls, which is at the end of the day what I want to do and how I want to end my career.

Plans to turn everything up a notch:

But I really need to put some emphasis on me and really turn everything up a notch, and show everybody why I came to AEW in the first place, why those fans were excited to see me at All Out when I debuted, why the Indianapolis fans were excited to see me when I came back. I have a lot to prove, I think, in the sense of myself. So that’s what the next year is gonna be all about.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)