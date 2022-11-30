Ruby Soho was reportedly spotted near the site of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word yet on if she’s scheduled to return tonight, or if she will be at the show. Soho lives in Lafayette, IN, which is just over an hour away from Indianapolis.

Soho has not wrestled since suffering a broken nose at AEW All Out on September 4, where she and Ortiz came up short against AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. She underwent surgery to repair the injury a month later.

You can click here for the updated AEW Dynamite line-up for tonight. Be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

