AEW’s Ruby Soho is set to undergo surgery.

Soho suffered a broken nose on the AEW All Out Zero Hour pre-show as she and Ortiz came up short against AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara. She has not wrestled since then.

In an update, the 1PW promotion in the UK announced today that Soho has been pulled from their Saturday, October 1 event, A New Twist of Fate, due to surgery.

Soho provided a video message to the 1PW fans and said her nose is broken in two places, and she has a “mess of a septum.” She added that due to the scheduling of the surgery and the recovery time, she will miss the October 1 show. Soho apologized to fans and promised to be back better than ever.

Soho is now scheduled to make her 1PW debut at their No Turning Back event in Lincoln, England on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The last AEW singles match for Ruby was the loss to Anna Jay at the Fight for The Fallen edition of Rampage on July 29. Soho teamed with Ortiz for five mixed tag team bouts this past summer – they defeated Mickey Midas and Queen Aminata on Elevation in late August, they were defeated by Guevara and Melo at the August 26 Rampage, they defeated Guevara and Melo on the September 2 Rampage, they defeated Baliyan Akki and Emi Sakura on the September 3 Saturday Night Elevation episode, and then they failed to capture the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles from Guevara and Melo at All Out on September 4.

There’s no word yet on a timeframe for Soho’s return to the ring for AEW, but we will keep you updated.

Due to an injury, @realrubysoho will no longer be appearing at A NEW TWIST OF FATE on October 1st. A replacement will be announced later on this evening. Ruby will now make her 1PW debut on February 18th at NO TURNING BACK in Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/cufjmToTUX — 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) September 22, 2022

