Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Texas featured Ruby Soho and Robyn Renegade battling it out in singles-action, with the winner qualifying for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth matchup, it would be Soho picking up the victory and advancing to the tournament. She now joins Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet, and former women’s champion Hikaru Shida, who all qualified on previous AEW programming. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Wait, what did we just see here!? #AEWRampage is LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/fLeKKpXjZx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2022

