Ruby Soho recently revealed the moment from her time so far in AEW that she feels was the peak of her career.

It happened at Double Or Nothing this past May when Rancid played her entrance song live.

“At Double or Nothing when Rancid played me out, I peaked,” Soho said while speaking on a GalaxyCon Panel. “I will never be cooler than that moment ever. I should have just retired because it’s all downhill from there. That was honestly something that I never thought in a million years that I would ever be able to experience. I’m so grateful to Tony Khan for orchestrating that and making that happen.”

Soho made her debut in AEW during last year’s All Out as the “joker” entrant in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which she won. She is currently feuding with members of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

