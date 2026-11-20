Ruby Soho appears to be teasing a comeback.

And she’ll be sporting a dramatic new look if and when that time comes.

Soho last appeared on AEW television on April 20, 2024, during an episode of AEW Rampage where she and Angelo Parker announced they were expecting a child.

The happy couple have since given birth to their first child together, and Soho appears to be gearing up for a return.

In a cryptic new post shared via Instagram, Soho showed off her new look along with an all-emoji caption.

“📍⁉️

🕚⌛️

⏰💣

👩🏻🤖

🔒👣🫥”