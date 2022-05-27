AEW’s Ruby Soho recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports and was asked about the ongoing WWE situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi following their recent walk-out at RAW, and how they left the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, which are now vacant. You can find links to our various reports on Banks and Naomi at the end of this article.

Soho talked about being friends with Banks and Naomi, and how she understands where they’re coming from.

“I’m a very firm believer in everybody’s career and everybody’s experiences are different. No matter what company you work for, no matter who you are or what level you feel like you’re on or what level people portray you to be on,” Soho said. “I feel like everyone’s experiences are different. I have for a long time considered Sasha and Naomi to be friends of mine. If that in the moment and in their heart of hearts is what they felt like they needed to do, then I can only understand from an outside perspective because you never know with that kind of stuff. You never know what they’re experiencing, what their journey is like to that point and why they felt like they needed to do what they needed to do. But at the end of the day, you can only just try and see them for who they are as people. And I adore them.

“So whatever they felt like they needed to do, I understand. Everybody handles things differently. Everybody has different experiences. So until you’re in the shoes of that person, you can’t always say what you would do. It’s definitely one of those things where I’m glad that they did what was best for them and what they felt was right at the time. I’m always for people standing up for themselves regardless of the circumstances. So if that’s what they felt like they needed to do. 100%.”

Soho added, “I adore my friends. I adore my friends. Honestly. Those girls in that locker room I have lifelong friendships with. I will continue to carry that with me in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Soho will wrestle Kris Statlander in the semi-finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament tonight on AEW Rampage. The winner of that match will advance to the tournament finals at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, to face Britt Baker, who defeated Toni Storm in a semi-finals match on Dynamite this week.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Soho’s new comments on how AEW President Tony Khan values his workers, the vibe in AEW vs. other companies, and more.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest.

MORE COVERAGE OF THE SASHA BANKS – NAOMI SITUATION:

– Backstage Update on Plans for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

– Pat McAfee Addresses His Reaction To Michael Cole Announcing Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Suspension

– Snoop Dogg Posts New Photo with Sasha Banks, More on Where Banks Was on Friday

– New Report Says Sasha Banks and Naomi Situation Is Expected To Get Worse

– Naomi Removes Mentions Of Being A WWE Star From Social Media Accounts

– WWE Removes Their Official Sasha Banks & Naomi Facebook Pages

Sasha Banks Video from Concert, WWE Pulls Banks and Naomi Merchandise, More

– Michael Cole Announces Suspension for Sasha Banks and Naomi In Awkward SmackDown Segment, New Champions To Be Crowned

– Backstage News on Naomi’s WWE Contract Status

– Arianne Andrew Believes Naomi Was Manipulated Into Walking Out On WWE

– Interesting Backstage Talk on How People In WWE Are Reacting to Sasha Banks and Naomi

– Bully Ray Wonders If Sasha and Naomi Walkout Was A Work So Naomi Could Join The Bloodline

– Lots of Backstage WWE RAW Notes on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Banks vs. Ronda Rousey?, More

– Person Close to Naomi Reveals Details on What Led to Sasha Banks and Naomi Incident at WWE RAW?

– Which Two Stars Were Referenced In WWE’s Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi?, New Details on Why Banks and Naomi Were Unhappy, More

– WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Claim They Handed Over Their Titles

– Sasha Banks and Naomi Reportedly Walk Out of Tonight’s RAW

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.