Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo interviewed AEW’s Ruby Soho about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Being part of the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam main event along with Britt Baker:

“It meant so much more than just a really big match, or even a title match. It meant to me that AEW trusted me and that to me means the world because I want to be able to grab the ball and for them to never see it again. I want to be able to be part of these milestones, to be a part of these things. On a show that has Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega in it and for us to be the main event was huge to me. I still have a hard time being on the same flyers as them, seeing like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega and then there’s me. It’s still mind blowing to me, I still can’t wrap my head around it. But it was an honor honestly, this was a historical AEW Dynamite…I felt spoiled, I felt honored, I felt pressure, I felt all of these things. So the fact that I was trusted enough to be in that position meant the world to me and I really felt in that moment that I had to deliver. I needed to prove to myself that I could still do it, that this is where I belonged and this where I am supposed to be, and it was a lot of proving to myself and proving to them (the fans) that is why you’re happy to see me and to Tony ‘this is why you allowed me to part of this historial Dynamite.’ So It was a lot of proving.”

Working with Britt Baker: