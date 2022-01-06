AEW superstar Ruby Soho spoke with the New York Post to discuss her recent return to AAW, where she faced former IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander in an intergender showdown. Check out Soho’s thoughts on Alexander, and whether AEW is interested in doing intergender matches, in the highlights below.

How important AAW has been to her career:

It was my first return to the company that helped me make my name on the independents. AAW was a company that really took a chance on me. I was just a no-name girl from Indiana and that that company took a chance me and the company saw my growth over years and years and years of trying to get my bearings and really learn about myself, who I was and what I wanted to do.

Says she has tremendous respect for Josh Alexander:

I came back five years exactly to the date of my last match on the independents, which was a complete accident by the way. But then being able to face someone like Josh Alexander that I have tremendous respect for, I think being able to face him and experience that, being able to main event that show and have the match with him is something that’s I’ll remember forever. It was a really beautiful moment.

Whether AEW has pushed for intergender matches: