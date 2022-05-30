Last night the metal band Rancid performed the song “Ruby Soho” for AEW superstar Ruby Soho as she entered the ring for her Owen Hart tournament finals matchup against Britt Baker at Double or Nothing, a bout she would end up losing. Soho took to Twitter and shared a photo with Rancid writing, “I’ll never be able to put into words how much this meant to me.”

Julia Hart also took to Twitter this morning to comment on her decision to join the House of Black at Double or Nothing. Hart helped the group pick up a win during their trios tag bout against the Death Triangle. She writes, “The house always wins.”