Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Long Island featured Ruby Soho taking on former AEW women’s champion Riho in an Owen Hart Memorial tournament quarterfinals matchup.

The match was a competitive back-and-forth affair that the live crowd was heavily invested in, but in the end, it would be Soho who scored the surprising victory to advance to the semifinals round, where she will meet the winner of Red Velvet and a surprise opponent following Hikaru Shida’s injury. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

And @realrubysoho advances in the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament with a Blade Runner! What a match! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/XNmm8KdDxZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2022

Full results to today’s Rampage can be found here.