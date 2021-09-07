AEW has announced that newest women’s division star Ruby Soho will be making her Dynamite debut against Jamie Hayter on tomorrow’s episode from Cincinnati. Soho is looking to keep up her momentum after winning the Casino Battle Royale at Sunday’s ALL OUT.

#RubySoho debuted at All Out & won the #CasinoBattleRoyale to earn a shot at #AEW Women’s World Champion @RealBrittBaker. In preparation @realrubysoho signed an open contract to make her #AEWDynamite debut LIVE Tomorrow, & that contract has been signed by Britt’s muscle @JmeHytr! pic.twitter.com/a51nMJdOtY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE

-Malakai Black versus Dustin Rhodes

-Jon Moxley versus Minoru Suzuki

-Ruby Soho versus Jamie Hayter