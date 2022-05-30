Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas featured rivals Ruby Soho and Britt Baker facing off in the final-round of the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

After qualifying for the tournament Baker defeated Maki Itoh and Toni Storm to reach the finals, while Soho had to go through Kris Red Velvet and Kris Statlander. This would mark the first singles-meeting between Soho and Baker since their women’s title match at Dynamite: Grand Slam back in 2021.

The finals were a competitive back and forth, but in the end it would be Baker who picked up the win after using the victory roll, which was an homage to the Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart WrestleMania 10 matchup. Highlights can be found below.

The Founder of the #OwenHart Foundation, Dr. Martha Hart is here at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! pic.twitter.com/qrjtwtccRb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022

Full results to Double or Nothing can be found here.