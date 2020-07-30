Rules Announced For The AEW Women’s Deadly Draw Tag Tournament

AEW announced the rules to their upcoming women’s tag team tournament, which will feature 16-women and eight teams. Rules for the contest, which will is entitled “Deadly Draw,” can be found below.
-All the competitors will be chosen via random draw. Former women’s champion Nyla Rose and Ariane (Cameron in WWE) were announced as the first team. Partners are final and cannot be appealed.
The tournament begins this Monday at 8pm on the AEW Youtube channel. The full brackets and scheduling details have yet to be confirmed.
