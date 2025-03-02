“The Hollywood Ending” between Toni Storm and Mariah May is coming in just one week’s time.

“Timeless” Toni Storm appeared in bed wearing a neck brace during the March 1 episode of AEW Collision on TNT and MAX. The AEW Women’s World Champion reacted to the attack she endured at the hands of Mariah May last week. Storm accepted May’s challenge for another shot at her title, and said she too wants a “Hollywood Ending.”

Storm then tore her neck brace off and said the two will do battle in a special Hollywood Ending match at AEW Revolution on March 9. The rules for the bout are as follows:

* No Disqualifications

* No Count Outs

* No Rope Breaks

* Falls Count Anywhere

AEW would go on to confirm the match, and the special stipulations, later in the show.

Also later in the show, The Costco Guys duo of “Big BOOM!” A.J. and Big Justice appeared on the 3/1 Collision for a backstage interview segment. The two were quickly interrupted by Johnny TV, who issued a challenge for “Big BOOM!” AJ and two mystery partners to take on himself and his two mystery partners.

AEW Revolution takes place on March 9 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

