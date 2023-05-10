Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will feature the Open House Match with The House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King defending their AEW World Trios Titles against Bandido, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta.

Matthews took to Twitter this afternoon to announce for rules for the match. Rule #1 is for 20 second count-outs.

“Because you will not be safe on the outside, you will not run away when it gets hard.. we force you to be harder or force you to cave under the pressure,” Matthews explained.

Rule #2 is for no rope escapes. Matthews wrote, “Because the true nature of man is measured in its ability to withstand pain. There is no easy way out. You will fight or submit.”

Rule #3 is for the enforcement of disqualifications. “You break the tradition you forfit your chance. The entire world will watch as you admit you do not have what it takes and must Live with this embarrassment your entire life,” Matthews explained.

Finally, #4 is a Dealer’s Choice Rule. “you decide what the last rule is. Why? Because it’s fair. And balance is all we have,” Matthews wrote.

The House of Black’s Julia Hart will also be in action tonight as she faces Anna Jay in a No Holds Barred match.

You can see Matthews’ full rules tweet below, along with a promo for Hart vs. Jay:

