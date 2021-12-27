NJPW has announced the rules for Katsuyori Shibata’s return to the ring at Wrestle Kingdom 16 on January 4th.

He will be competing under Catch Wrestling Rules against an unknown opponent. Shibata wrestled Zack Sabre Jr under UWF rules in his first bout since 2017 after he was forced into retirement when he suffered a subdural hematoma in the ring

Pinfall, submission, count-out and disqualification, no strikes of any kind will be allowed while stretches, submissions and throws are also all permitted.