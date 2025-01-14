Could Corey Graves be setting up a return to the squared circle?

As noted, Graves got the pro wrestling world talking with a post on X venting his frustration about being moved from the WWE main roster commentary team to the WWE NXT commentary team due to “not being a big enough celebrity.”

Graves followed up the post on Tuesday morning with a post teasing a segment on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

The former pro wrestling star turned commentator, who was forced into retirement due to injury, claimed he has “a lot to say” and mentioned fans “won’t want to miss” tonight’s NXT on CW episode.

In an interesting update, WRKD Wrestling shared a post on X reminding fans that Graves was medically cleared to return to the ring three years ago.

While it should be taken strictly as rumor until otherwise noted, the Graves situation could very well be an angle that leads to the long-awaited in-ring return of the longtime WWE and NXT color-commentator.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.