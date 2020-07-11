Rumor: Drew McIntyre To Lose WWE Championship Soon?

We recently reported that WWE champion Drew McIntyre would possibly be feuding with Randy Orton for this year’s SummerSlam, with McIntyre stating in an interview that he would love to go head to head with the Viper, as he believes he’s doing the best work of his career.
Now according to Wrestling News, an idea being pitched around is for Orton to defeat McIntyre for the title. Reports are that there is no heat on McIntyre backstage, and that the title change is just being considered so that McIntyre could get a huge win in front of fans, possibly even at WrestleMania 37.
You can read more about McIntyre’s thoughts about facing Orton here.
