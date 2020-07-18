 Rumor: IMPACT Attempting To Bring In Former TNA Names For Next Round Of Tapings

According to Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling is looking at bringing in several new names for their next round of tapings on AXS. Besides former WWE stars who were releases, reports are that the promotion is making a play for the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). Sabin was expected to appear at the TNA throwback event that ended up being canceled due to COVID-19.

