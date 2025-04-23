Rumors of Big BOOM! AJ’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

The popular Costco Guy and part-time AEW star is alive and well, taking to social media to personally squash an online rumor claiming that he had passed away.

In a new video, AJ not only debunked the buzz but also shared his packed schedule for the coming months — highlighting appearances at DreamHack, VidCon, and AEW All In: Texas. He said,

“Big Boom AJ died?! Who comes up with this stuff? Hey, absolutely nothing to worry about. Big Boom AJ is right here bringing the boom!”

AJ explained that he had been enjoying some downtime at Walt Disney World, where he met “hundreds, maybe even thousands” of fans, snapped photos, shot videos, and stayed active online. He said,

“We had posts out there, I was commenting back. So Big Boom AJ is fine. I’m right here!”

Adam Cole says he’s content with Paragon’s current lineup, though he isn’t ruling out adding new members down the line. The group — comprised of Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong — rebranded from the Undisputed Kingdom to Paragon earlier this month after Mike Bennett and Matt Taven returned to Ring of Honor full-time as The Kingdom.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Battleground Podcast,” Cole addressed the idea of expanding the group. He said,

“It’s tough to say. Right now, our vision for Paragon is pretty clear. Kyle, Roddy, and I have such a long, storied history — not just as teammates but even as rivals. There are no two people I trust more, both in wrestling and in life.”

While the AEW TNT Champion is happy with the current trio, he acknowledged that things can always evolve. He added,

“When the Undisputed ERA started, it was just me, Kyle, and Bobby Fish. We had this mindset of keeping it just us. Then Roderick came along, and that’s when it really felt like the group became whole. So, who knows? Right now, I love what we have, but we’ll see.”

Cole captured the TNT Title at AEW Dynasty and currently leads Paragon alongside O’Reilly and Strong.