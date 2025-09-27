— There have been several misleading aggregations regarding WBD and AEW.

Sean Ross Sapp recently addressed a question and reiterated that AEW and WBD no longer have exclusivity — something that was originally reported nearly a year ago when the new TV deal was announced. Some outlets and fans acted as though this was breaking news tied to WBD, platform shifts, or potential mergers. That is simply untrue.

In reality, AEW successfully negotiated exclusivity into their new deal, which is why discussions about a possible FOX project like Shockwave were even possible.

AEW is not at risk of losing its television deal, nor is it in danger of folding due to any merger. Unlike WCW, which was owned and broadcast by AOL Time Warner, AEW is privately owned by Tony Khan. WBD has not had exclusivity under the current deal from the start. Even in a highly unlikely worst-case scenario, AEW could continue on virtually any platform, including YouTube.

— AEW’s Rebel was recently rushed to the hospital following a serious fall at home that raised concerns about a possible brain bleed.

On Instagram, Rebel revealed that she tripped in the dark and struck her face during the fall. She explained,

“Back in the ER ……. Again! Don’t scroll if you don’t want to see blood. I tripped in the dark over a chair and I caught myself with my face. Saw lightning flash behind my eyes when I hit my head. Nose bleed out of both nostrils and out my throat. I’m on blood thinners for a blood clot so there was concern for bleeding in the head.”

In a later update, Rebel confirmed she sustained a broken orbital bone along with bleeding behind her eye.

This marks another recent health scare for Rebel, who was hospitalized earlier in September due to low oxygen levels and a pulmonary clot.