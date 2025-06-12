– Despite speculation sparked by a recent Instagram post promoting AEW Dynamite, Jimmy Jacobs is not back with the company.

– AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was absent from last week’s Dynamite due to attending Meech Golden’s wedding overseas.

– Willow Nightingale also missed last week’s Dynamite, as she was representing AEW during promotional activities at the Stanley Cup Finals.

– As noted yesterday, Komander was not medically cleared to compete this week, which is why he was replaced by Hechicero in the match against The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Summer Blockbuster.

