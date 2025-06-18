A new report has debunked speculation that Britt Baker is heading to WWE.

The rumor gained traction after Jonathan Coachman, who has been issuing wild claims lately, claimed on his “Behind The Turnbuckle” podcast that “there’s a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with WWE.” When his co-host suggested Baker, Coachman affirmed it, adding that she was “gone from AEW” and had been “buried because she pushed back” creatively.

However, Fightful Select has clarified that Baker remains with AEW and has not left the company. She is still under contract, having signed a five-year deal in late 2021. Additionally, a WWE source claimed that while Baker is always welcome backstage when visiting WWE events, there have been no discussions about her joining the company in recent years.

Baker has not appeared on AEW television since November 2023, and there is currently no word on any creative plans for her return.