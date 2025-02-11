Recently, there were rumors circulating that Elias/Elijah had been signed by AEW/ROH. These rumors gained traction after he appeared in a video with ROH’s The Righteous. However, sources have clarified that Elijah is not under contract with either AEW or ROH.

Although he recently competed against AEW’s Tommy Billington during the Jericho Cruise, Fightful Select is reporting that Elijah is still a free agent. Over the past two years since his WWE departure, he has made his mark in various wrestling promotions in Australia, the UK, and on the indie circuit.

It’s also been reported that TNA (Impact Wrestling) has shown interest in signing him.

Dustin Rhodes is planning on continuing to wrestle for another three years or so.

While speaking with Tim & Eli on the “Battleground” podcast, Dustin Rhodes was asked if he had plans for a potential retirement match. He said,

“I have. I keep it close to the vest about my opponent. I have had this planned the last couple of years of who I want to finish up with. That’s going to take place in three years. It’s going to be tough to step away. By no means am I anywhere on Sting’s level, but I want that same kind of out. I think I’ve earned it. To finish it off on a pay-per-view and cut a heart-wrenching emotional promo after is what people like. It’s not like the old days. I want to win. I want to win that last match. I don’t want to lose. It means a lot to me, and I have been putting a lot of thought into it. I would say probably about three years. Things change. We’ll see where they take us. It’s hard enough to even say, ‘It’s almost time, Dustin.’ That’s tough. It’s been part of my life for so long. It’s going to be very emotional. Getting out of the business is a big step because you’re changing something you’ve done for long. What do you do? You have to find things to do in the interim to keep your mind right. I’ll be coaching and still producing, which I’m doing right now anyway. I love that. Passing all my knowledge to the young kids, that’s the payoff. When I teach them something and they go out and do it and it works. That’s the payoff, me passing on my knowledge and experience to the younger generation.”