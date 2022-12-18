News recently surfaced stating that WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time Universal champion Bill Goldberg had signed an extension with the company, with the report specifying that Goldberg would be wrestling at least five matches, mostly at big events/Saudi shows, against new talents. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

According to Fightful Select, no deal has been put in place for the man who once went 171-0 in WCW. Representatives who would negotiate that type of deal deny any new contract, adding that they have not heard anything from WWE. Goldberg’s current deal runs through 2022. While this kills the rumor of a new contract Fightful does note that there is still a chance a deal comes together eventually.

Stay tuned.