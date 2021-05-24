There was a vague rumor going around on Sunday that Keith Lee had been released by WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp noted on Fightful Select and Twitter that this is not the case and Lee is still with the company:

“WWE officials and talent have both confirmed to me that Keith Lee has not been released, debunking a vague rumor that was gaining steam this afternoon.”

Lee has been absent from WWE programming since February.

WWE had advertised Bobby Lashley defending the United States Title against Matt Riddle and Lee in a Triple Threat Match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, but Lee was pulled and replaced by John Morrison. There’s still no word yet on why Lee has disappeared.