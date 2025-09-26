As we’ve been reporting, Masha Slamovich will not be appearing at tonight’s Victory Road pay-per-view event. Fightful Select is reporting that there’s no indication that she’s even at the venue.

Kevin Nash confirmed that he recently underwent a legitimate medical procedure, which he described as an electric shock treatment. Despite rumors, it was not a penis reduction.

Roman Reigns has wrapped filming on Street Fighter but is not expected to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

While the exact timeline for John Cena vs. AJ Styles being put together isn’t clear, sources indicated it was not a case of WWE suddenly “listening” to fans. The social media buildup was pre-planned, and Cena has no scheduled dates before Crown Jewel.

Several members of the TNA invasion angle have stated that it was their first time back at the WWE Performance Center in years.