ROH superstar Mary Scurll had many fans wondering if he would be appearing at tonight’s Final Battle pay per view after an Instagram post indicated as such. However, a new report confirms that the Villain will not be showing up.

According to PW Insider, Scurll was not present for the company’s recent bubble and ensuing television tapings, as he was in Florida at the time. This means he wouldn’t have had time to properly quarantine for tonight’s show, which will be the first live broadcast ROH has done since their return to programming.

The former ROH trios champion was set to begin his creative push for the promotion, but that was halted from the COVID-19 pandemic and the #SpeakingOut allegations made against Scurll several months ago.

