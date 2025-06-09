Cassie Lee and Jess McKay — known collectively as The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics in WWE as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) — have officially returned to TNA Wrestling. As previously reported, the duo has signed new contracts with the company, though the deals are said to be for less than one year.

While there was speculation that their return was influenced by recent changes in TNA’s leadership, sources close to the situation have pushed back on that narrative. One source is reporting that Lee and McKay had strong personal and professional relationships with the prior regime, including with Gail Kim, who was specifically mentioned as a positive connection.

According to those familiar with the situation, the two took time away from wrestling to focus on growing their families. Now that they’re in a position to step back into the ring, the timing lined up for a return to TNA.

The deal was reportedly finalized at least a week before their official comeback, with internal discussions and teases taking place behind the scenes ahead of their return.

As noted, TNA Wrestling is advertising the TNA iMPACT return of Lee and McKay for this coming Thursday night’s episode at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.

(H/T: Fightful Select)