WWE has changed the ring names of several stars as of late.

Kacy Catanzaro will now be going under the name Katana Chance and former NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray will be using the name Alba Fyre. Walter is now Gunther, Cruz Del Toro is the new name being used by Raul Mendoza and Roxanne Perez is the former Rok-C.

There is a post on Instagram that indicated Dakota Kai’s name would be changed to “Clarice Riverz” and Indi Hartwell’s would be changed to “Indiana Hallow.” Fightful Select reports that those wrestlers are not getting new names for now.

WWE owns the trademark rights to the Dakota Kai name and Indi Hartwell did use her name before WWE, but the media outlet hasn’t heard of her name being changed.